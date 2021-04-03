Beautiful Views in Pelican Ridge Estates

Perfectly situated in the prestigious guard gated community of Pelican Ridge Estates, Newport Coast, awaits this pristine home seated on a gated lot boasting nearly 14,250 square feet. With a double entrance circular drive leading to this breathtaking estate, you’ll find ocean, city lights and magnificent mountain-top views from nearly every room, from a large master bedroom to an office, art studio and gourmet kitchen.

Location: 5 Seahaven, Newport Coast 92657

Asking price: $6,295,000

Year built: 1996

Living area: 5,654 square feet, 4 bedroom, 7 bathrooms

Features: private; circular driveway; direct garage access; extensive gardens; travertine floors with Calacatta; Marble accents; crafted crown molding; gourmet kitchen; 7 fireplaces; art studio; office; oversized retreat in the master bedroom

Contact: Lee Ann Canaday, Canaday Group

949.249.2424

leeann@canadaygroup.com

canadaygroup.com

DRE#: 0056004

