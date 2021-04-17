Luxury Balboa Island Coastal Living

Island living will be at its very best in this four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Little Balboa Island home at 335 East Bayfront. The first level features an open floor plan with a great room with fireplace, an ultra-cool eat-in kitchen and a dining area. Plus, there are two first-floor bedrooms, each with a fireplace. On the second level is an elegant master suite with a sitting area and fireplace and a spa-quality bath. The second level also has a private guest suite that opens to the home and can be accessed by a private outdoor staircase.

Location: 335 E. Bayfront, Balboa Island 92662

Asking price: $15,000 per month

Year built: 1970

Living area: 2,399 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Possible boat slip; newly remodeled; expansive front patio; separate side patio, 2-car garage; separate stairway entrance to rear of home

Contact: Don Abrams, Abrams Coastal Properties

949.675.4822

don@abramscoastal.com

abramscoastalproperties.com

DRE#: 01234323