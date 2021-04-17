Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Orange County

Luxury Balboa Island Coastal Living

HP_0417
Share

Island living will be at its very best in this four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Little Balboa Island home at 335 East Bayfront. The first level features an open floor plan with a great room with fireplace, an ultra-cool eat-in kitchen and a dining area. Plus, there are two first-floor bedrooms, each with a fireplace. On the second level is an elegant master suite with a sitting area and fireplace and a spa-quality bath. The second level also has a private guest suite that opens to the home and can be accessed by a private outdoor staircase.

Location: 335 E. Bayfront, Balboa Island 92662

Asking price: $15,000 per month

Year built: 1970

Living area: 2,399 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Possible boat slip; newly remodeled; expansive front patio; separate side patio, 2-car garage; separate stairway entrance to rear of home

Contact: Don Abrams, Abrams Coastal Properties
949.675.4822
don@abramscoastal.com
abramscoastalproperties.com
DRE#: 01234323

Orange County

More From the Los Angeles Times

  • Orange County

    Rare Island Duplex

    227 Opal

    Orange County

    Rare Island Duplex

    Island duplex with unduplicatable size, this giant 2,747 square foot property is just down the street from the North Bayfront. 227 Opal is a rare, oversized island home, with three bedrooms and three baths in the upper unit, and a large one-bedroom apartment in the lower unit.

Advertisement