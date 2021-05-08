Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Orange County

Stunning Modern Luxury

If you want modern luxury, then look no further. Showcasing a modern aesthetic with over 5,000 square feet, this stunningly ultra-contemporary home is located atop the highly desirable neighborhood of Eastbluff. No expense was spared in this 2020 custom build. With a functional, open floor plan which includes kitchen, living and dining room, this space faces the breathtaking city and ocean views. Enter through massive, walnut double doors into a great room with multi-span floor-to-ceiling glass pocket doors that blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living. This property will not last.

Location: 2401 Alta Vista, Newport Beach 92660

Asking price: $5,100,000

Year built: 2020

Living area: 5,295 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: Automatic glass retractable doors; recessed lighting; central vac; dry bar; large wine refrigerator; master retreat; all-natural stone countertops throughout; gorgeous stone wall in master bath; central air; loft/office retreat; glass roll-up garage door

Contact: Maura Short, Compass
949.233.7949
maura@compass.com
maurashort.com
DRE#: 01883774

