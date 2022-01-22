Open House, Saturday, 1/22, 1-4 p.m.

Rarely does an estate of such distinction become available - wisely positioned with the utmost privacy and security -in this gated community of Hunt Club. This English Tudor is distinguished by herringbone paver and brick-lined pathways, beveled and stained-glass accents and a porte cochere, creating curbside architectural charm. The floor plan features large living spaces, a large gourmet kitchen, wine cellar, library/office, media/ family room, generous en-suite guestrooms and an end-wing guest suite with full kitchen. The master bedroom features an expansive spa bath. Near St. Margaret’s private school, downtown SJC, Amtrak, beaches, and easy freeway access.

Location: 30862 Steeplechase, San Juan Capistrano 92675

Asking price: $4,888,000

Year built: 1991

Living area: 8,801 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms

Features: Formal entry; ceilings up to 30'; living room; dining room; office/library; family room; bonus room; wine room; gourmet kitchen; walk-in pantry; exercise room; guest/maid’s quarters; laundry; all bedrooms up; master bedroom; master bathroom; master suite; sauna; walk-in closet; pool

Contact: Canaday Group

Lee Ann Canaday

949.249.2424

leeann@canadaygroup.com

www.CanadayGroup.com

DRE#: 00560041