Open House: Sat, May 14, 1-4 pm
This luxury residence captures spectacular ocean and canal views. Water views are not only spectacular from the living room but, being a corner unit, also from both bedrooms of this condominium. Walking distance to restaurants, the charm of Cannery Village and the recently enhanced Lido Marina Village. The 601 Lido Park Drive Building represents an incomparable lifestyle, which should be seen to be truly appreciated. This is a fully furnished, turnkey executive residence with weekly maid service located in a full-service, high-rise building with 24-hour concierge services on-site. Six-month minimum lease.
Location: 601 Lido Park Drive, Unit 6F, Newport Beach 92663
Asking price: $14,500/mo. lease
Year built: 1972
Living area: 1,860 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
Features: Fully furnished; maid service; 24-hour security; doorman; gym; pool; spa; laundry room
Contact: Canaday Group
Lee Ann Canaday
949.249.2424
leeann@canadaygroup.com
www.CanadayGroup.com
DRE#: 00560041