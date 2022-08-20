Laguna Beach Hillside Villa

It’s exceedingly rare that a combination of pedigreed architecture, perfect views, and walkability to town comes available. This offering is just that. Designed by famed architectural designer John O’Neill with a premier view orientation, this Tuscan revival home stays true to its European provenance while incorporating modern amenities and an open floor plan. With high-end, imported fixtures and finishes throughout, this home is a vessel that transports you to somewhere overlooking the Mediterranean.

Location: 494 Hilledge Drive, Laguna Beach 92651

Asking price: $5,995,000

Year built: 2005

Living area: 3,334 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Panoramic, whitewater, sit-down views of main beach, sunsets, Catalina Island and downtown Laguna; authentic Mediterranean design by the renowned John O’Neill; imported antique fixtures and finishes throughout

Contact: Compass

Carter Kaufman

949.294.6411

carter@carterkaufman.com

www.carterkaufman

DRE#: 01968622