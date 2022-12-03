Gated Estate – Open House: Sat, 12/3 & Sun, 12/4 • 1-4 p.m.

Nestled high above Peppertree Bend, this sprawling estate enjoys panoramic views of the San Juan Capistrano foothills and the Pacific Ocean. A dramatic entrance hall leads guests to the formal entertaining areas that are highlighted by voluminous ceilings and an abundance of windows to take advantage of the incredible views beyond. The expansive grounds unfold among rose gardens, a pool and spa, multiple decks and al fresco entertaining spaces. Additional highlights of this not-to-be-missed opportunity include an executive office, sauna, five-car garage, and a lower-level lounge with wet bar. Peppertree Bend is located near beaches, shopping, entertainment, and freeway access.

Location: 31555 Peppertree Bend, San Juan Capistrano, 92675

Asking price: $4,880,000

Year built: 1994

Living area: 9.362 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: This estate features 7 bedrooms and 8 baths, is approximately 9,362 sq. ft., and sits on one acre of land; a spiral staircase takes you to the upper level, which has 3 en-suite bedrooms and a spacious master suite with fireplace and private balcony with foothills and Pacific Ocean views.

Contact: Canaday Group

Lee Ann Canaday

949.249.2424

leeann@canadaygroup.com

www.CanadayGroup.com

DRE#: 00560041