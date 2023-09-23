Newport Beach Live-Work Residence

Ideally located between iconic Newport Bay and Newport Beach at the entrance of the Balboa Peninsula, this exceptional live-work-play residence redefines convenience by seamlessly integrating your commercial office within mere steps of your home. Expertly designed by Stearns Architecture, this mixed-use detached property is comprised of approx. 1,000 sq. ft. of commercial space at the ground level and nearly 2,400 sq. ft. of residential living above it. The property’s beautiful industrial-modern interiors are complete with quality, custom home finishes and multiple terraces for indoor-outdoor California living in the heart of vibrant Cannery Village.

Location: 413 29th Street, Newport Beach 92663

Asking price: $5,495,000

Year built: 2005

Living area: 3,324 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Mixed-use res/comm building with peek-a-boo ocean views, courtyard, attractive industrial-modern design and storefront; 2-car garage; additional parking for three vehicles; private elevator; zoned air conditioning; multiple decks & balconies; excellent location

Contact: Coldwell Banker Realty

Michelle Q. Linovitz

949.632.1618

michelle@michelleqlinovitz.com

www.michelleqlinovitz.com

DRE#: 01864077