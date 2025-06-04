Letters to the Editor: Democrats need to find more effective strategies than stooping to name-calling

To the editor: I appreciate columnist Mark Z. Barabak’s report on the Democratic Convention in Anaheim, but it was very disappointing to read that name-calling and profanity (common with Republicans) have now become the language of Democrats ( “Yelling, finger-pointing and cursing galore as California Democrats gather near Disneyland,” June 2).

President Trump degraded all political rhetoric with his daily cursing and insulting, but I always expected that Democrats would not succumb to his level (remember “when they go low …”?). But now they are calling Trump a “punk” and “the orange oligarch,” and Sen. Adam Schiff even commented, “We say to bullies, you can go f— yourself.” Really? Does he think that makes him sound tougher? It certainly doesn’t make him sound smarter.

Instead of copying Republicans’ boorish behavior, Democrats need to find a strong new leader who offers effective strategies and solutions instead of engaging in name-calling or resorting to juvenile and vulgar swearing. As a Democrat, I find it sad and embarrassing. I think it makes us look weak without any real ideas for leadership.

Kendall Wolf, Encino

To the editor: As someone who spent most of her adult life in Minnesota, it doesn’t shock me that Gov. Tim Walz would use what some Minnesotans might call “salty” or “spicy” language when trying to make amends to California Democrats for the 2024 electoral losses.

I learned early on that even the legendary “Minnesota nice” has limits. You push Minnesotans too hard, or do something they consider far too wrong, and you might be called a “dips—” or even worse. Still, they may later apologize for feeling compelled to employ such strong language.

Mary Stanik, Tucson