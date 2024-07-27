Modern Masterpiece in Turtle Rock

This exceptional home has undergone an astonishing $2,000,000 renovation, showcasing unparalleled refinement, attention to detail and offers unexpected sunset views. Impeccably crafted & masterfully executed, this contemporary entertainer’s dream custom estate is nestled in the prestigious Turtle Rock community, offering discerning individuals a sanctuary of quality, privacy & chic elegance, all within close proximity to award-winning Irvine schools. The versatile floorplan features ensuite bathrooms in all bedrooms, dual primary bedrooms on each level, a unique upstairs suite with family & dining areas, a kitchenette, butler’s pantry, built-in bar and an oversized 3-car garage.

Location: 5732 Sierra Casa Road, Irvine 92603

Asking price: $5,888,900

Year built: 2008

Living area: 5,850 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Expansive 10,140-sq-ft lot; private pool & jacuzzi; stunning waterfall fountain; private view deck & atrium; dramatic light fixtures inside & out; mini citrus grove; triple-zone HVAC system; 5-min. drive to Bonita Canyon Elementary & University High School; low HOA dues; no Mello-Roos

Contact: The Real Brokerage

Pegi DiRienzo

949.525.1125

pegi@pegishomegroup.com

www.pegishomegroup.com

DRE#: 01219774