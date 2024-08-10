Dream Views in a Dream Location

Seize a rare opportunity to own this remarkable 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom oceanfront condo in Laguna Beach, where the allure of coastal living meets unmatched panoramic views. Positioned directly on the sand, oversized windows and a sprawling balcony present a front-row seat to stunning sunsets, rolling waves and sparkling coastline lights at night. As one of the premier upper units in the fourplex, amenities include an elevator, outdoor shower, direct beach access, additional patio on the sand and two designated parking spaces, making this an extraordinary chance to embrace the quintessential Laguna Beach lifestyle amidst unparalleled natural beauty and coastal charm.

Location: 937 Gaviota Drive, Laguna Beach 92651

Asking price: $8,200,000

Year built: 1968

Living area: 2,562 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Private steps to the sand; stunning ocean, coastline, sunset & Catalina views; located in the heart of Laguna Beach; soaring ceilings; turnkey

Contact: EQTY Forbes Global Properties

AJ Olson Whitfield

949.433.8989

aj@whitrealestate.com

www.937Gaviotadr.com

DRE#: 01869034

