Architectural Gem in Laguna Niguel

Welcome to 31821 Monarch Crest, a coastal estate in the exclusive Pinnacle at Monarch Point in Laguna Niguel. Perched on .73 acre with breathtaking panoramic ocean views, this exquisite home features 6 ensuite bedrooms, 9 baths, soaring ceilings, formal living/dining, a top-of-the-line chef’s kitchen, a custom office and a main-level guest suite. The primary suite offers a private retreat with dual closets, a steam shower and ocean views. Enjoy the entertainer’s dream with a theater, game room, wine cellar and the resort-style yard with pool, spa, fire pit, BBQ and koi pond. Ideally situated near world-renowned beaches, dining, shopping and schools – luxury living at its finest.

Location: 31821 Monarch Crest, Laguna Nigel 92677

Asking Price: $12,500,000

Year Built: 2000

Living Area: 7,796 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Expansive 2,200-sq.-ft. subterranean garage that accommodates up to eight vehicles behind a private gated driveway; private elevator ensures seamless access throughout the home; panoramic ocean views of Laguna Beach and Catalina Island

Contact: Redfin Premier

Angela Creech

949.616.0576

angela.creech@redfin.com

www.redfin.com/real-estate-agents/angela-creech

DRE#: 01402249

