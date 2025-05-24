Architectural Gem in Laguna Niguel
-
Welcome to 31821 Monarch Crest, a coastal estate in the exclusive Pinnacle at Monarch Point in Laguna Niguel. Perched on .73 acre with breathtaking panoramic ocean views, this exquisite home features 6 ensuite bedrooms, 9 baths, soaring ceilings, formal living/dining, a top-of-the-line chef’s kitchen, a custom office and a main-level guest suite. The primary suite offers a private retreat with dual closets, a steam shower and ocean views. Enjoy the entertainer’s dream with a theater, game room, wine cellar and the resort-style yard with pool, spa, fire pit, BBQ and koi pond. Ideally situated near world-renowned beaches, dining, shopping and schools – luxury living at its finest.
Location: 31821 Monarch Crest, Laguna Nigel 92677
Asking Price: $12,500,000
Year Built: 2000
Living Area: 7,796 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: Expansive 2,200-sq.-ft. subterranean garage that accommodates up to eight vehicles behind a private gated driveway; private elevator ensures seamless access throughout the home; panoramic ocean views of Laguna Beach and Catalina Island
Contact: Redfin Premier
Angela Creech
949.616.0576
angela.creech@redfin.com
www.redfin.com/real-estate-agents/angela-creech
DRE#: 01402249