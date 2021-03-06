Best Views in Studio City

Located on a peaceful cul-de-sac in the coveted Dona’s of Studio City and highly sought-after Carpenter School District, lies this magnificent and modern home with jetliner views. An open floor plan offers true indoor/outdoor living and seamlessly joins all entertaining areas from the living room, dining area and glamorous kitchen. The master retreat boasts a fireplace, walk-in closet and spa-inspired bath. The backyard sanctuary is fully equipped with a pool and spa, outdoor kitchen with BBQ, fireplace, fire pit, lounge areas, turf and patios. Enjoy all that the Valley and city have to offer with this unbeatable location!

Location: 3105 Dona Sofia Drive, Studio City 91604

Asking price: $3,447,500

Year built: 1964

Living area: 3,997 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths

Features: Jetliner views; 2-car garage; chef’s kitchen; fireplaces; open floor plan; modern finishes; sliding glass doors; waterfall pool and spa; main floor en-suite bedroom; laundry room; sauna; north of Mulholland and south of Ventura Blvd.

Contact: Dennis Chernov, Keller Williams

818.432.1524

info@chernovteam.com

chernovteam.com

DRE#: 01850113