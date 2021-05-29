Exceptional Guard-gated Calabasas
No expense was spared in this exceptional, remodeled home in prestigious, guard-gated Mountain View Estates. Unparalleled quality abounds from the dream kitchen to the thoughtful design and upgrades. From the moment you enter, you will be impressed by the quality and craftsmanship of the finishes. Five bedrooms and bonus room. Situated on a cul-de-sac, this beautiful home greets you with two native sycamore trees. The heart of the home offers an open concept kitchen/ family room and flows into the stunning backyard retreat. It is served by the esteemed Las Virgenes School System and is close to great shopping/dining/hiking and the beaches of Malibu! www.25504hamilton.com
Location: 25504 Hamilton Court, Calabasas 91302
Asking price: $3,750,000
Year built: 1991
Living area: 4,940 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Gorgeous chef’s kitchen with professional appliances; hand-sculpted 7-inch hickory wood floors; Walker Zanger tile; marble finishes; stunning primary suite with fireplace; gorgeous primary bath; smart home system; peaceful backyard with serene pool, spa, firepit and native garden
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Valerie Punwar
818.618.8291
valpunwar@bhhscal.com
www.valeriepunwar.com
DRE#: 1491245
Michael Siegel
818.398.2240
michaelsiegel@bhhscal.com
DRE#: 02134626