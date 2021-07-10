Chateau Plaisance is located within the prestigious enclave of Sherwood Country Club and occupies almost three acres atop a private knoll overlooking rolling hills, a signature Jack Nicklaus golf course and the Santa Monica mountains. Inspired by their love of French architecture, the owners and their team of professionals ensured that the artisanship and authenticity of the Chateau was perfected in every detail of the approximately 13,400 square-foot lavish residence. Highlights include a pool house, formal box hedged gardens filled with thousands of roses, cobblestoned walkways and a focal centered, 52-foot-long reflection pond with bronze horses that appear to gallop through the glistening spouts of water.

Location: 900 W. Stafford Road, Westlake Village 91361

Asking price: $28,000,000

Year built: 2001

Living area: 13,404 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Three acres atop a private knoll; koi pond; Baccarat chandelier surrounded by ceiling designs and painted murals; a sweeping 22-foot-high grand salon and ballroom; gated guest parking near the greenhouse with an archway

Contact: Joanie Young, Cathie Messina, Sotheby’s International Realty

805.469.2278

joanie.young@sir.com

www.900wstaffordrd.com

DRE#: 00402231, 00893569