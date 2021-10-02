Rancho Estates – Open Sunday

Featuring classic grand architecture in Encino’s coveted Rancho Estates, as well as being gated and supremely private, this impressive estate is tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac. Lose yourself amidst the total privacy of the lush grounds. The vast space around the pool includes a fire pit, multiple lounge areas, and a basketball court tucked away from it all. This could be your own five-star private resort.

Location: 17647 Belinda, Encino 91316

Asking price: $5,995,000

Year built: 1981

Living area: 8,134 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Open Sunday, 10/3/2021, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Contact: Craig Knizek, The Agency

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932