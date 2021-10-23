Coveted Rancho Estates
Behold its classic grand architecture in Encino’s coveted Rancho Estates. Gated and supremely private, this impressive estate is tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac where you can lose yourself amidst the total privacy of the lush grounds. The vast space around the pool includes a fire pit and multiple lounge areas, as well as a basketball court tucked away from it all. This could be your own five-star private resort.
Location: 17647 Belinda St., Encino 91316
Asking price: $5,795,000
Year built: 1981
Living area: 8,134 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: Privately gated; open floor plan; chef’s kitchen; primary suite with sitting area; theater
Contact: The Agency
Craig Knizek
818.618.1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek
DRE#: 01377932