Airliner View Entertainer Property

Don’t wait to experience this architect-designed contemporary Granada Hills beauty with airliner and San Fernando Valley city lights views. The estimated 4,000-sq-ft entertainer’s home sits above Rinaldi on a beautifully manicured lot with a long, gated drive. The main house has a cook’s kitchen, comfy large central living/dining space, guest bed and bath. The addition has three beds, three baths, a bonus sitting area, plus a social room/studio. Once you experience the endless views from the floor-to-ceiling second-floor windows, you will want to make this house your home. Private and secluded grounds surround a pool in the backyard and the artist’s refuge in front. Open 11/21.

Location: 17795 Rinaldi St., Granada Hills 91344

Asking price: $1,449,000

Year built: 1949

Living area: Apx 4,000 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Large lot; pool; cook’s kitchen with high-end appliances--Viking refrigerator and Lacanche range; huge primary with large walk-in closet and floor-to-soaring-ceiling windows; skylight; laundry area

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Susan K. Sanford

323.646.2422

susan@susanksanford.com

www.susanksanford.com

DRE#: 01965277