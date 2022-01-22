Encino’s Rancho Estates

Featuring classic, grand architecture in Encino’s coveted Rancho Estates as well as being gated and supremely private, this impressive estate is tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac. Lose yourself amidst the total privacy of the lush grounds. The vast space around the pool includes a fire pit, multiple lounge areas, and a basketball court tucked away from it all. Make this your own 5-star private resort.

Location: 17647 Belinda Street, Encino 91316

Asking price: $5,795,000

Year built: 1981

Living area: 8,134 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Privately gated; open floor plan; chef’s kitchen; stunning master suite; home theater

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932