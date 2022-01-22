Gorgeous New Construction

The serene and private yard has a flat grassy area, cabana with pool bath, stunning zero-edge pool with totally private pool house and bathroom, and an outdoor kitchen/BBQ area. The open floor plan is perfect for impressive entertaining and a coveted modern lifestyle and features a fantastic movie theater adjacent to a bar and wine cellar. The owner’s suite presents the ultimate luxurious space. The unique totally private outdoor balcony creates an inspiring space to start every day.

Location: 4544 Woodley Avenue, Encino 91436

Asking price: $6,595,000

Year built: 2020

Living area: 8,020 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Privately gated; south of The Boulevard; newer contemporary; zero-edge pool; sports court; close to dining, shopping & entertainment

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932