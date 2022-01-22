Gorgeous New Construction
The serene and private yard has a flat grassy area, cabana with pool bath, stunning zero-edge pool with totally private pool house and bathroom, and an outdoor kitchen/BBQ area. The open floor plan is perfect for impressive entertaining and a coveted modern lifestyle and features a fantastic movie theater adjacent to a bar and wine cellar. The owner’s suite presents the ultimate luxurious space. The unique totally private outdoor balcony creates an inspiring space to start every day.
Location: 4544 Woodley Avenue, Encino 91436
Asking price: $6,595,000
Year built: 2020
Living area: 8,020 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: Privately gated; south of The Boulevard; newer contemporary; zero-edge pool; sports court; close to dining, shopping & entertainment
Contact: The Agency
Craig Knizek
818.618.1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek
DRE#: 01377932