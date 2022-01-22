New Listing in Fryman Estates

Here is an extraordinary opportunity to create your dream home in one of the most idyllic settings in Studio City. First time on the market in over 25 years, this 1923 Mediterranean-style home is a must-see with close to 10,000 square feet of living space on just under 1.5 acres. The main house includes four generously sized bedrooms, nine bathrooms, four fireplaces, a butler’s pantry, formal and informal dining rooms, a theater, and a bar perfect for entertaining. On the property is also a detached guest house (1 bed/1.5 bath). The expansive grounds include a pool, lush greenery, and mature oak trees. Steps from Wilacre Park, this property is truly one of a kind.

Location: 3405 Fryman Road, Studio City 91604

Asking price: $6,995,000

Year built: 1923

Living area: 9,993 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: Approx. 10,000 square feet of living space; just under 1.5 acres of land; theater & bar; gated 3-car garage plus additional guest parking; pool; spa; guest house with 1 bd & 1.5 ba; expansive grounds featuring mature oak trees

Contact: Compass

Emily Trebek & Renee Ogiens

818.304.4316 / 818.404.7440

emily.trebek@compass.com

renee.ogiens@compass.com

DRE#: 02073887 & 01829777