Pristine Sherman Oaks Home

This pristine, south-of-the-boulevard home was renovated in 2016. Features include beautiful wood floors, crown moldings, two fireplaces, and recessed lighting. The updated kitchen has marble counters, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. The primary bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, en-suite bath, walk-in closet, and beautiful French doors overlooking the lush backyard. Two additional bedrooms, an office, a formal dining area, and a large family room with high ceilings complete the main house. There is also a guest unit/rec room with a 3/4 bath, skylight, and a high, beamed ceiling. Both the house and guest unit lead to a spacious entertainer’s yard, pool, and spa.

Location: 4226 Stern Avenue, Sherman Oaks 91423

Asking price: $1,899,000

Year built: 1939

Living area: 2,275 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Light and bright updated home; large primary suite; chef’s kitchen; formal living room; family room; detached guest unit/rec room with 3/4 bath; entertainer’s yard with pool and spa; wood floors; 2 fireplaces; crown moldings; recessed lighting; French doors

Contact: Compass

Marcia Gale & Renee’ Borenstein

213.760.3177

thtrealtors@gmail.com

www.thehometeamsocal.com

DRE#: 01234803