Stunning Zen Retreat

A stunning architectural achievement, this gated Zen retreat in the middle of the city is an incredible curation of a sophisticated lifestyle. This home is a work of art, built as a labor of love and inspiration featuring sprawling gardens on a one-acre plot with specimen trees, a running stream, waterfalls, fountains, and a koi pond that runs under the house. There is also a guest house that’s perfect for an on-site office or artist’s studio. A creekside pergola, pool, and hot tub add amazing amenities to this magical property.

Location: 3851 Kingswood Road, Sherman Oaks 91403

Asking price: $8,495,000

Year built: 2014

Living area: 5,649 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

Features: Privately gated; quiet cul-de-sac; serene retreat; koi pond; pool & spa; guest house

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932