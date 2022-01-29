Captivating Coastal Compound
A window to paradise! Majestically positioned at the end of a private lane, Ventana de Paraiso commands the most coveted location on Ortega Ridge. With intoxicating views of the ocean and mountains plus five acres as your playground, this legacy property is a unique compound on the Central Coast. Subtle and versatile, this architectural statement complements the land and location with a sense of ease and permanence. The dramatic living room, glass-enclosed family room, open-plan kitchen and dining room all lead to patios, landscaped grounds and the infinity pool. A private resort for family and friends with room for orchards, cars, animals and more -it’s the ultimate retreat.
Location: 2150 Ortega Ranch Lane, Montecito, 93108
Asking price: $12,950,000
Year built: 1998
Living area: 7,473 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Spectacular 5-acre hillside estate with intoxicating ocean and mountain views; main house: 3 bedrooms/3.5 bathrooms; spacious guest house; infinity pool; multiple slate decks with expansive views for entertaining; gated separate service driveway to the lower 4-car garage
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Nancy Kogevinas
805.879.8043
Nancy@Kogevinas.com
www.MontecitoProperties.com
DRE#: 01209514