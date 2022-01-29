Captivating Coastal Compound

A window to paradise! Majestically positioned at the end of a private lane, Ventana de Paraiso commands the most coveted location on Ortega Ridge. With intoxicating views of the ocean and mountains plus five acres as your playground, this legacy property is a unique compound on the Central Coast. Subtle and versatile, this architectural statement complements the land and location with a sense of ease and permanence. The dramatic living room, glass-enclosed family room, open-plan kitchen and dining room all lead to patios, landscaped grounds and the infinity pool. A private resort for family and friends with room for orchards, cars, animals and more -it’s the ultimate retreat.

Location: 2150 Ortega Ranch Lane, Montecito, 93108

Asking price: $12,950,000

Year built: 1998

Living area: 7,473 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Spectacular 5-acre hillside estate with intoxicating ocean and mountain views; main house: 3 bedrooms/3.5 bathrooms; spacious guest house; infinity pool; multiple slate decks with expansive views for entertaining; gated separate service driveway to the lower 4-car garage

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Nancy Kogevinas

805.879.8043

Nancy@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514