Encino Hills Gated Contemporary

Stunning family compound on a large 15,000-sq-ft lot. Home was rebuilt and remodeled over the last 15 years. Gated entry leads to fabulous sunlit living room with fireplace and dramatic dining area opening onto lush grounds, great for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Five bedrooms on first level plus additional lavish master suite with fireplace, spa-style bath, walk-in closets, balcony with views and guest bedroom suite with views. Features include chef’s kitchen, Viking range, center island, large breakfast area and butler’s pantry/ prep-kitchen area. Separate ADU apartment building with bath, kitchenette, hillside-view patio, and separate large downstairs studio/ recording space.

Location: 3601 Dellvale Place, Encino Hills 91436

Asking price: $2,850,000

Year built: 1957, Remodeled Since

Living area: 4,988 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: 7 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; ADU; 15,000-square-foot lot; gated; Open Sunday, 2-5 pm

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty, Beverly Hills

Lori Berris

310.880.3061

lori.berris@sothebys.realty

www.loriberris.com

DRE#: 00962605