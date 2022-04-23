Encino’s Rancho Estates

This gated, Traditional estate defines luxury in Encino’s coveted “Rancho Estates.” The open kitchen with a large Calcutta marble island flows seamlessly to the outdoor area. The massive flat yard is anchored by a pool and BBQ, surrounded by trees, lush landscaping, and a basketball court. There are two downstairs en-suite bedrooms, plus three upstairs en-suite bedrooms, and a truly magnificent primary suite with a cathedral ceiling, dual walk-in closets, a stunning spa-like bathroom suite, and a private balcony.

Location: 4821 Oak Park Avenue, Encino 91316

Asking price: $4,999,999

Year built: 2012

Living area: 5,428 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Open Saturday, 4/23, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; open Sunday, 4/24, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932