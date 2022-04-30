Sleek and Dramatic

A fresh take on contemporary glamour yields a timeless Montecito home. Recently remodeled into a happy retreat, this single-level modern residence radiates unpretentious sophistication--light, airy and comfortable. Privately sited on one acre with views of the ocean and mountains from several vantage points, inviting lingering throughout the pathways, patios and gardens. Inspired by sleek architecture with clean lines and classic colors, the flow of the house encourages celebrating life. The spacious living spaces cultivate a relationship to the natural beauty outside with walls and doors of glass. Impeccable and stylish, this is a home for today’s lifestyle. The wait is over!

Location: 800 Hot Springs Road, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $8,950,000

Year built: 1954

Living area: 3,010 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Montecito estate in a prime location; single level; ocean and mountain views; 1.02 acres of lush gardens, mature trees and sprawling patios; cascading fountain; open and versatile floor plan; walls and doors of glass; 4 bedrooms with lush views and luxurious amenities

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Nancy Kogevinas

805.879.8043

Nancy@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514