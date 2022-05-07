One-Story Architectural Masterpiece
Incredible, one flat acre in prime Encino with a lighted tennis court. Massive privacy, gated, walled, and surrounded by tall mature hedges. Large walls are an art collector’s dream. Terrazzo floors, sexy swimming pool with waterfall, illuminated by a fire pit. Walls of glass with Fleetwood doors that open to the yard and an incredible outdoor kitchen. Lush greenery views surround every room. A world apart, a truly private oasis. Very rare six-car, covered parking, in addition to three-car garage.
Location: 16032 Valley Vista, Encino 91436
Asking price: $10,500,000
Year built: 2015
Living area: 6,752 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Architect Allen McCloud; Designer Marina Isra; privately gated; single story; lighted tennis court
Contact: The Agency
Craig Knizek, The Agency
818.618.1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
DRE#: 01377932
Tracy Tutor, Douglas Elliman
310.595.3889
tracy.tutor@elliman.com
DRE#: 01326769
Gina Dickerson, Douglas Elliman
310.744.5584
gina.dickerson@elliman.com
DRE#: 01927834