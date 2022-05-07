One-Story Architectural Masterpiece

Incredible, one flat acre in prime Encino with a lighted tennis court. Massive privacy, gated, walled, and surrounded by tall mature hedges. Large walls are an art collector’s dream. Terrazzo floors, sexy swimming pool with waterfall, illuminated by a fire pit. Walls of glass with Fleetwood doors that open to the yard and an incredible outdoor kitchen. Lush greenery views surround every room. A world apart, a truly private oasis. Very rare six-car, covered parking, in addition to three-car garage.

Location: 16032 Valley Vista, Encino 91436

Asking price: $10,500,000

Year built: 2015

Living area: 6,752 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Architect Allen McCloud; Designer Marina Isra; privately gated; single story; lighted tennis court

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek, The Agency

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

DRE#: 01377932

Tracy Tutor, Douglas Elliman

310.595.3889

tracy.tutor@elliman.com

DRE#: 01326769

Gina Dickerson, Douglas Elliman

310.744.5584

gina.dickerson@elliman.com

DRE#: 01927834