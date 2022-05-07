Views, Privacy and Serenity

Hidden, private and secluded with breathtaking views on a cul-de-sac is this impeccable custom home, offering a real open concept and a pool for indoor-outdoor living and entertaining. This home is topped with owned solar panels on a new roof; the kitchen and bathrooms all have been updated; and there are tons of storage space. If this is not enough, at the end of the yard is direct access to the endless trails of the Angeles National Forest open space found throughout Shadow Hills. Actually, there is more, but you should come to see for yourself.

Location: 10561 Mahoney Drive, Shadow Hills 91040

Asking price: $1,585,750

Year built: 1954

Living area: 2,387 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Privacy; views; serene; pool; solar; light and bright throughout entire house; serious; open floor plan; slate tile flooring; gourmet kitchen; ceiling-to-floor windows; low maintenance yard; private access to trails; plans for an ADU

Contact: Compass

Natalie Blancardi

818.445.9848

natalie.blancardi@compass.com

www.ReSellingLA.com

DRE#: 01348295