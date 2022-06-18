Open Sunday
This classic featuring grand architecture is located in Encino’s coveted Rancho Estates. Gated and supremely private, this impressive estate is tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac. Lose yourself amid the total privacy of the lush grounds. Vast space around the pool includes a fire pit, multiple lounge areas, as well as a basketball court tucked away from it all – it’s your own 5-star private resort.
Location: 17647 Belinda St., Encino 91316
Asking Price: $5,385,000
Year Built: 1981
Living Area: 8,134 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: Open Sunday, 6/19, 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
Contact: The Agency
Craig Knizek
818.618.1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
DRE#: 01377932
Alexis LaMontagna
310.280.8080
alexismontagna@gmail.com
DRE#: 01400539
Jade Mills
310.285.7508
jade@jademills.com
DRE#: 00526877