This classic featuring grand architecture is located in Encino’s coveted Rancho Estates. Gated and supremely private, this impressive estate is tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac. Lose yourself amid the total privacy of the lush grounds. Vast space around the pool includes a fire pit, multiple lounge areas, as well as a basketball court tucked away from it all – it’s your own 5-star private resort.

Location: 17647 Belinda St., Encino 91316

Asking Price: $5,385,000

Year Built: 1981

Living Area: 8,134 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Open Sunday, 6/19, 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

DRE#: 01377932

Alexis LaMontagna

310.280.8080

alexismontagna@gmail.com

DRE#: 01400539

Jade Mills

310.285.7508

jade@jademills.com

DRE#: 00526877