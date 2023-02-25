Tranquil Artist’s Retreat

First time on the market in almost 40 years. Welcome home to 6101 Shirley Avenue, located in the highly sought-after Melody Acres neighborhood. Situated at the end of a long, privately gated driveway on approximately 2/3 of an acre, this charming single-story has it all. As you enter, an abundance of natural light draws you into a spacious family room and dining area. The large living room features a stone fireplace and access to a side yard, perfect for a garden or sitting area. The remodeled chef’s kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances opens onto the family room, where you can enjoy your family and friends while cooking.

Location: 6101 Shirley Avenue, Tarzana 91356

Asking price: $1,799,000

Year built: 1962

Living area: 1,786 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: The master suite has beautiful French doors, which lead out to the pool and the grounds beyond. Walk out back and enjoy the spacious and ultra-private entertainer’s backyard with a fire pit and ample patio space for al fresco dining.

Contact: Jonah Shenson

Sotheby’s International Realty

818.621.3987 Jonah.Shenson@Sothebys.Realty

jonahshenson.com

DRE#: 01963119