Newly Built Conejo Oaks Estate

Newly completed in 2022, this sprawling estate is stunningly sophisticated and has every amenity today’s discerning buyer desires. Elegance and grandeur exude the minute you enter. The front door sets the tone as an oversized, frosted-glass swivel allowing light inside but privacy from those outside. On the other side of the kitchen, you can step through the large, commercial-grade pocket doors into your personal sanctuary, a daily escape to a perpetual vacation. The covered lanai invites leisurely lounging, while the heated pebble sheen pool and Jacuzzi promise tranquil relaxation.

www.1591LaGranadaDrive.com

Location: 1591 La Granada Drive, Thousand Oaks 91362

Asking Price: $3,600,000

Year Built: 2022

Living Area: 4,756 SF | .50 AC lot, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: Frosted-glass swivel front door; 20-ft ceilings in great room; Wolf appliances & Carrara marble in kitchen; spacious walk-in pantry; commercial grade pocket doors to backyard; covered lanai; heated pebble sheen pool & Jacuzzi; custom glass fire pit; temperature-controlled wine cellar

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes

310.901.8512

Lauren@LaurenForbes.com

www.LaurenForbesGroup.com

DRE#: 01295248