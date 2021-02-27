The Bissner House, South Pasadena
Harold Bissner Jr., 1982. The architect’s own late modern four-level, dramatic hillside home, located in the hills of South Pasadena with extraordinary views and iconic period details including mono-pitch shed style roofs; diagonal redwood siding and windows; and pipe chimneys. Dynamic interior spaces include sculptural walls and cathedral ceilings. A flexible open floor plan with Saltillo tile floors affords many different uses of the abundant spaces. Additions and renovations designed and undertaken by the architect, including a Japanese-inspired penthouse sunroom with covered deck, Kawara-type roof tiles, and wood latticework.
Location: 2018 Hanscom Drive, South Pasadena, 91030
Asking price: $1,935,000
Year built: 1982
Living area: 3,870 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Cathedral ceilings; floating staircase; stained glass entry by Judson Studios; original fixtures; solarium with stunning views; vintage sunken tub in primary bath; original artisan tile; smoked mirrors; several outdoor and covered decks
