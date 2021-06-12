Coming Soon – Restored Spanish

Beautifully restored, this 1929 two-story Spanish revival sits on one of NE Pasadena’s prettiest streets that showcases some architectural beauties of varying styles. This handsome home features five bedrooms (two bedrooms downstairs), three updated baths, formal entry, stunning living room with high ceiling, deep plaster moldings, wide plank original zebra mahogany floor, gas fireplace, large picture window with wrought iron detail, and two sets of French doors which open to the charming walled and tiled courtyard patio with fountain. The rear balcony is the perfect spot to view the San Gabriel mountains and the lovely, re-landscaped backyard with a redone pool and spa, dining cabana, and garden lighting.

Location: 2277 Lambert Drive, Pasadena 91107

Asking price: $1,599,000

Year built: 1929

Living area: 2,440+ sq ft (lot 8,696+ sq ft), 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Formal dining room; kitchen with breakfast area; separate laundry room; hardwood floors throughout; updated electrical & plumbing; newer water heater; newer appliances; dual zoned HVAC; attic insulation; CA basement; updated pool equipment; new concrete driveway with automatic gate

Contact: Sarah Rogers, Compass

626.390.0511

sarah@sarahrogersestates.com

www.SarahRogersEstates.com

DRE#: 01201812