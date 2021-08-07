Hilltop Community Grand Opening

Brasada Estates is Grand Opening: August 14th! Save the date for the unveiling of magnificent model homes, showcasing prestigious luxury residences. Set atop the hillsides of the San Gabriel Mountains in San Dimas, the new gated community is located just five minutes from the 210 and 57 junction, offering stunning panoramic views that extend to downtown LA. Presales are underway; visit the Welcome Center to explore incredible interactive tools to see the best of modern, custom-designed floor plans and pan-European architecture. Festivities on August 14, 11 am to 2 pm, will treat visitors to a variety of Italian food, beverages and live entertainment with kids’ crafts and more. Save the date!

Location: 1580 Brasada Lane, San Dimas 91773

Asking price: From $2,600,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 4,476-6,261 square feet, 4-6 bedrooms, 4-6.5 bathrooms

Features: Curated for luxury and comfort; energy efficiency throughout; every home includes a downstairs master suite; variety of richly detailed exteriors; personalization options available; designed by architect Danielian Associates; marketing by Kovach Marketing

Contact: Grandway Residential

833.272.7232

info@brasadaestates.com

www.BrasadaEstates.com

DRE#: 01883374