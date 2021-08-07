Hilltop Community Grand Opening
Brasada Estates is Grand Opening: August 14th! Save the date for the unveiling of magnificent model homes, showcasing prestigious luxury residences. Set atop the hillsides of the San Gabriel Mountains in San Dimas, the new gated community is located just five minutes from the 210 and 57 junction, offering stunning panoramic views that extend to downtown LA. Presales are underway; visit the Welcome Center to explore incredible interactive tools to see the best of modern, custom-designed floor plans and pan-European architecture. Festivities on August 14, 11 am to 2 pm, will treat visitors to a variety of Italian food, beverages and live entertainment with kids’ crafts and more. Save the date!
Location: 1580 Brasada Lane, San Dimas 91773
Asking price: From $2,600,000
Year built: 2021
Living area: 4,476-6,261 square feet, 4-6 bedrooms, 4-6.5 bathrooms
Features: Curated for luxury and comfort; energy efficiency throughout; every home includes a downstairs master suite; variety of richly detailed exteriors; personalization options available; designed by architect Danielian Associates; marketing by Kovach Marketing
Contact: Grandway Residential
833.272.7232
info@brasadaestates.com
www.BrasadaEstates.com
DRE#: 01883374