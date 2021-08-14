South Pasadena French Norman Estate

Located on coveted Arroyo Square neighboring Pasadena’s SW estate area, this 1927 French Norman Revival by famed architects Marston & Maybury was renovated to complement the home’s original sophistication and architectural details. A foyer leads to the living room with three sets of double French doors and on to a wood-paneled library, both with fireplaces. The formal dining room with alcoves, bay windows and French doors leads to a patio. The backyard features an infinity pool and spa, fountain, fireplace, pergola, patios and fruit trees. There’s also a two-car garage plus a gated motor court for three more cars. This home is located in a highly sought-after neighborhood with South Pasadena’s highly rated schools.

Location: 512 Arroyo Square, South Pasadena 91030

Asking price: $4,395,000

Year built: 1927

Living area: 4,990 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: French Norman Revival; gourmet kitchen opening to family room and breakfast room; library; 2 offices; 2-car garage, plus 3-car motor court behind electric fence; backyard redesigned in 2017 with spa, infinity pool, deck, patios, covered terraces, fountain and fruit trees

Contact: Compass or Sotheby’s

Robin Banks, Mark Jerusalem

626.437.6908

robin.banks@compass.com

www.512arroyosquaresouthpasadena.com

DRE#: 01814639, 01371254