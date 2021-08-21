Quiet and Secluded San Rafael Hills

Built in 1947, this traditional-style home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, an updated kitchen and laundry room, gorgeous refinished hardwood floors, and patios in the front and back yards. The home is surrounded by a new wood fence, and the back patio includes an outdoor fireplace built in 2018, making the space perfect for entertainment any time of year. It also features double-paned windows, recessed lights throughout, and an outdoor entertainment space above the garage. Move in and enjoy the charm of West Pasadena, in close proximity to the restaurants and amenities of Pasadena, Highland Park, and Eagle Rock!

Location: 383 Glenullen Drive, Pasadena 91105

Asking price: $1,199,000

Year built: 1947

Living area: 1,539 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms

Features: Charming living room with attractive fireplace & built-in bookcases; the sunroom features large sliding glass doors that lead to the rear entertainment patio; kitchen with updated appliances, granite counters, beautiful white cabinets, & adjacent dining area & bar with a built-in wine refrigerator

Contact: Compass

Sarah Rogers

626.390.0511

sarah@sarahrogersestates.com

www.SarahRogersEstates.com

DRE#: 01201812

Susie Aguirre

626.399.4988

DRE#: 01130705