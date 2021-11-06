“Millionaire’s Row” – Updated!

This light-filled South Orange Grove condominium has been meticulously updated with timeless detail and is an end unit. The updated kitchen offers an island, modern appliances, and is open to the spacious dining and living area with a decorative wood-burning fireplace. Bleached, red oak hardwood floors beautify this residence. Plantation shutters adorn the three sets of sliding doors with dual-pane glass that all lead to the expansive wrap-around brick patio, offering sitting areas with mature landscaping, automatic lighting and a sprinkler system. The master suite has walk-in closets and a lovely, updated bathroom. Superb location! www.1045SOrangeGrove3.com

Location: 1045 S. Orange Grove Blvd., #3, Pasadena 91105

Asking price: $1,175,000

Year built: 1970

Living area: 1,621 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Newer cabinets and closet doors; brushed stainless hardware; crown moldings; baseboards; upgraded copper plumbing; newer HVAC ducting; newer roof; two generous-sized assigned gated parking spaces; built-in storage; lovely walkways; mature landscaping; patio area; pool; pet friendly

Contact: Compass

Jeannie Garr Roddy

626.862.0620

jeannie.garr@compass.com

www.JeannieGarrRoddy.com

DRE#: 00941946