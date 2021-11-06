“Millionaire’s Row” – Updated!
This light-filled South Orange Grove condominium has been meticulously updated with timeless detail and is an end unit. The updated kitchen offers an island, modern appliances, and is open to the spacious dining and living area with a decorative wood-burning fireplace. Bleached, red oak hardwood floors beautify this residence. Plantation shutters adorn the three sets of sliding doors with dual-pane glass that all lead to the expansive wrap-around brick patio, offering sitting areas with mature landscaping, automatic lighting and a sprinkler system. The master suite has walk-in closets and a lovely, updated bathroom. Superb location! www.1045SOrangeGrove3.com
Location: 1045 S. Orange Grove Blvd., #3, Pasadena 91105
Asking price: $1,175,000
Year built: 1970
Living area: 1,621 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Newer cabinets and closet doors; brushed stainless hardware; crown moldings; baseboards; upgraded copper plumbing; newer HVAC ducting; newer roof; two generous-sized assigned gated parking spaces; built-in storage; lovely walkways; mature landscaping; patio area; pool; pet friendly
Contact: Compass
Jeannie Garr Roddy
626.862.0620
jeannie.garr@compass.com
www.JeannieGarrRoddy.com
DRE#: 00941946