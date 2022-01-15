Magnificent English Craftsman Style

This magnificent 1907 English Craftsman-style estate is one of San Marino’s most elegant and beautiful properties. Built by the third mayor of San Marino, Richard H. Lacy, the home features many architectural and stylistic details bound to catch your eye. In addition to the abundance of interior living space, the home offers a deck off the kitchen, a patio outside the dining and living rooms, and a private gated pool and spa nestled among flourishing gardens and botany. The variety and quantity of rooms provide so many opportunities, whether that be to host a grand dinner party in your dining room and living room or invite your friends over for tea in the garden room or library. Nearly 2/3-acre.

Location: 1460 Avonrea Road, San Marino 91108

Asking price: $3,880,000

Year built: 1907

Living area: 7,557 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Beautifully landscaped gardens; grand living room; spacious dining room; library with a fireplace; breakfast room surrounded by windows; large kitchen with an island and pantry; family room; lower level has a gym, storage area, and laundry; huge attic space; private gated pool and spa

