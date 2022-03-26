Updated 1937 Colonial-Style Home

This beautifully updated, classic 1937 Colonial-style San Marino home is simply exceptional. At the heart of this pride-of-ownership home is the updated island kitchen which opens to the family room, breakfast nook, exquisite butler’s pantry and temperature-controlled wine cellar. Designed for entertainment, the step-down family room opens to the covered patio and outdoor kitchen through the stacking, sliding glass doors. Relax in the luxurious primary suite, which features a sumptuous bath and spacious, custom walk-in closet. The private backyard is an entertainer’s dream: slate patio with two built-in heaters, full outdoor kitchen with high-end appliances and BBQ.

Location: 2285 Lorain Road, San Marino 91108

Asking price: $2,995,000

Year built: 1937

Living area: 3,430 square feet, 4 bdrms, 4 bthrms + 2 half baths

Features: Showcasing pride-of-ownership, this home offers 3,430+ SF plus a 313+ SF pool house featuring a built-in entertainment cabinet, 3/4 bath, heating and AC unit, & sliding doors to the finished 438+ SF garage with B/I storage space, hardwood floors, 4 fireplaces, gated driveway.

Contact: Compass

Sarah Rogers

626.390.0511

sarah@sarahrogersestates.com

www.SarahRogersEstates.com

DRE#: 01201812