Stylish Mid-Century Ranch Gem

This ranch-style home was built in 1956 with contemporary renovations and a sprawling yard. Private primary bedroom suite with a luxurious bathroom and a walk-in closet. The large living room with hardwood flooring, elegant crown molding, fireplace, and adjoining sunroom looks out to the expansive grassy yard with shady trees. The beautiful front yard is drought-friendly with native plants and water-smart landscaping. Inside, the four-bed, two-bath home has a great layout, keeping the bedrooms separate from the open-and-easy-flowing living space. Spotless two-car garage. Build your dream compound. Zoning allows for another residence and an ADU! Award-winning Claremont schools!

Location: 722 Richbrook Drive, Claremont 91711

Asking price: $1,048,000

Year built: 1956

Living area: 2,026 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Primary bedroom suite; sprawling rear yard; remodeled kitchen; drought-friendly landscaping; dining room; formal entry; spotless two-car garage; sunroom with views of the yard; hardwood flooring; fireplace; open floor plan; central HVAC; Claremont schools; open houses, Saturday & Sunday, 1-4 pm

Contact: Compass

Chelby Crawford

626.536.2002

chelbycrawford@gmail.com

www.chelbycrawford.com

DRE#: 01399237