Amazing 1905 Pasadena Craftsman

The Donald and Elizabeth MacNeil house, designed by architect Charles Francis Driscoll in 1905, has been updated while maintaining the original detailing. The center entry opens to the beautiful living room and large formal dining room. The living room features builtins and a fireplace. An office has a separate entrance. The dining room opens to a remodeled kitchen with a custom-made island. Two primary suites, one up and one downstairs. Two additional bedrooms, a bath and an extra room - perfect as a playroom or storage - complete the second floor. Part of the Arroyo Terrace and Prospect Park Neighborhood Walking Tour, and steps from The Gamble House, Old Town and the Rose Bowl.

Location: 133 N Orange Grove Blvd, Pasadena, 91107

Asking price: $2,449,000

Year built: 1995

Living area: 3,009 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Light-filled home; 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths; two primary suites, one up & one downstairs; electronic entry gate; backyard large enough for a pool or possibly an ADU; electric car charging station; wood flooring; dual-zone air conditioning; freeway close to DTLA and the studios

Contact: Compass

Beatrice Harendza

818.427.0308

beatrice.harendza@compass.com

www.beatrice-realestate.com

DRE#: 01063963