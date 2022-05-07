Linda Vista Home on Over Half-Acre

This gorgeous West Pasadena single-level traditional ranch-style home – sited on a wide 23,176-square-foot lot – has been thoughtfully updated for today’s living. The spacious kitchen is the heart of the home and features everything a chef would need, including two islands, statuary marble counters, two sinks, high-end Thermador appliances (double ovens, two dishwashers, warming drawer, six-burner cooktop, built-in 48" refrigerator), and Expressions in Wood cabinets. Enjoy all that this exquisite, move-in-ready home and the Linda Vista neighborhood have to offer!

Location: 1268 Inverness Drive, Pasadena 91103

Asking price: $3,950,000

Year built: 1936

Living area: 4,141 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: 3 wood-burning fireplaces; lit sport court; pool and spa; copper plumbing; all-new windows; covered patio with built-in BBQ

Contact: Compass

Sarah Rogers

626.390.0511

Sarah@SarahRogersEstates.com

www.SarahRogersRealEstate.com

DRE#: 01201812