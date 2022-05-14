NE Pasadena Updated Colonial

This pride-of-ownership, Colonial-style home is located on beautiful Lambert Drive in a Landmark District of NE Pasadena. The gracious entry hall showcases the beautiful staircase with wrought iron detail and leads to a spacious formal living room, which features a gas- and wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen, breakfast nook and laundry (updated in 2011-12) offer storage space, updated custom cabinets, two appliance garages, honed granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances. The finished three-car garage offers room for cars, recreation and storage, and it has an attached air unit. This home has been lovingly maintained and is ready for the owner to move in and enjoy!

Location: 2206 Lambert Drive, Pasadena 91107

Asking price: $1,899,000

Year built: 1937

Living area: 3,099 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Copper plumbing; updated wiring, 220 panel; automatic driveway gate; alarm system; 2 backyard patios; citrus trees; family room with French doors; updated bathrooms with Carrara marble; dual A/C (3 ton up/5 ton down); wrought iron staircase; lush landscaping; recessed lighting

Contact: Compass

Sarah Rogers

626.390.0511

Sarah@SarahRogersEstates.com

www.SarahRogersRealEstate.com

DRE#: 01201812