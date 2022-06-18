Las Armas, originally designed in 1928 by George Washington Smith and Lutah Maria Riggs, is a gorgeous residence that holds all of the hallmarks of GWS’s iconic architecture. Yet after emerging from an extensive, three-year restoration by renowned architect Marc Appleton, it is now beautifully appointed for a 21st century audience. Gracious public spaces open to the grounds and are equally ideal for large-scale entertaining or quiet nights at home. Sunny southern light fills the residence during the day and lights the grounds with an incandescent glow at twilight. Outside, an epic 88-foot-long pool is sure to see its share of lounging and laps. Las Armas epitomizes the casual elegance of Montecito.

Location: 770 Hot Springs Road, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $18,500,000

Year built: 1928

Living area: 8,712 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Smart home - Savant system; wine cellar: temperature controlled, 4,500 bottles; elevator; 88-foot pool and spa: saltwater; fruit trees; rose garden; raised garden beds; original 16th century entry doors and interior doors

Contact: Riskin Partners Estate Group

805.565.8600

team@riskinpartners.com

www.riskinpartners.com

DRE#: 01954177