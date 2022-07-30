New Homes Released @ Wildflower

ONLY A FEW OPPORTUNITIES LEFT TO MAKE WILDFLOWER YOUR FOREVER HOME! A place where you can take in the vistas from your large yard, soak in great sunset skies and relax in a spacious, well-designed, brand-new home. Relocate to where you can leave the hustle and bustle and find a better lifestyle in these one- and two-level homes, from 1,779 to 2,405 sq. ft. (some homes with Casitas). These new homes in Stoney Mountain Ranch Hemet offer something special with spacious living areas and lots of natural light, and you still have time to personalize each home with your cabinet style, flooring, countertop choices and upgrade options. There is even one Quick Move-in Opportunity.

Location: 1253 Alabaster Drive, Hemet 92545

Asking price: From $492,900

Year built: 2022

Living area: 1,779-2,405 sq. ft., 3-5 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms

Features: Bedroom suites w/ walk-in closets; gourmet kitchens w/ islands for casual dining; quality finishes; many extras included; int. laundry rooms with cabinets + sink; covered patios; 2-3 car garages; no HOA and a 7-acre neighborhood park with gazebo; tot lot; 2 half basketball courts

Contact: CADO Real Estate Group

Yolanda Kinchen

951.981.4655

yolanda@wildflowerhemet.com

www.wildflowerhemet.com

DRE#: 01525182