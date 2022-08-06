Contemporary Luxury in Leelanau

Contemporary, luxury home perched on a ridge with panoramic views of Grand Traverse Bay. The exterior blends exposed concrete with red cedar and a LEED-certified composite siding that resembles wood. The 6,334-sq-ft home includes four bedrooms, seven baths, kitchen by Poggenpohl, private catering kitchen, sunken living room with suspended wood fireplace, private dining and 45’ European windows. Stunning, two-story waterfall combines the main level and entry level that includes a meditation room, sauna, indoor hot tub and plunge pool. The top level features a library with stunning views and a media room behind a hidden wall. Shared water frontage and dock access on Lake Michigan.

Location: 10008 East Leeward Shores Drive, Traverse City 49684

Asking price: $2,650,000

Year built: 2013 Living area: 6,334 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Black walnut floating staircase; Bocci chandeliers; appliances by Wolf and Miele; two dumbwaiters; custom countertops by Cambria; private catering kitchen; washer and dryer on every level; media room; sauna; hot tub; plunge pool; wine bar; meditation room; 4-car garage; 1.22 acres

Contact: Schaub Team Premier Realty

Roger Schaub

231.883.4644

Roger@SchaubTeam.com

www.Schaubteam.com

Broker Lic.# 6502411769