Cabo San Lucas Luxury

Casa Stiles has over 10K sq. ft. of living space. The master b/r and closet are over 1,700. A retractable roof over the m/b. 5.5 baths, 6 b/r, 7 showers. A huge pool, hot tub, putting green and driving range. Doors and windows are Guatemalan mahogany. 10-foot ceilings. Extensive views from all floors. Hillside tram. Construction is steel and concrete. Unlimited water supply from the Pedregal desal plant. 2.5-car garage. 24-hour guarded, gated community. Five minutes to town. Tennis and pickleball courts abound. A private beach, 13 golf courses, world-class fishing and water sports. Waking up in the morning to the sun rising out of the Sea of Cortez. A pitcher of smoothie margaritas on the veranda and you’ve arrived. Financing available.

Location: 115 Camino Grande, Pedregal, CSL, Baja Calif Sur, Mexico 23455

Asking price: $3,900,000

Year built: 1995

Living area: 10,000 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: A luxurious entertainment family gem; fully furnished and turnkey; a garage that can hold your vehicles and all your Baja toys; 100% staffed and ready for occupancy; Wi-Fi and satellite TV; completely equipped gym; this is the pearl of the Pedregal; CABO is the new St. Barts

Contact: United Real Estate

Lupita Rangel

Director of Luxury Estates

310.614.9993

DRE#: 01334491

Samia Mera

Cabo San Lucas: 011.52.624.108.1390