1547/1553 Shoreline Dr.

A down-to-the-studs renovation offers a chance to live the CA dream on this 1+ acre, 2 parcels compound with 160’ of prime bluff front! This chic home is full of luxe design. Folding doors create an in/outdoor lifestyle and connect the great room to the patio, grounds and the sea beyond. The ocean-view primary suite offers a private patio, fireplace and dual closets. Beyond the house, an expansive oceanfront deck makes this property unique beyond others. Below the deck, an incredible space offers a retreat, unlike anything you’ve seen. Plans and permits for a 2,500+/- sq ft house (great for guests, cabana, or gym) plus a pool on the vacant lot are ready to go to create the ultimate compound.

Location: 1547/1553 Shoreline Drive, Santa Barbara, 93109

Asking price: $18,900,000

Year built: 1996

Living area: 5,591 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Media/bonus room; office/sitting room; wine room & detached guest space; plans and permits for a 2,500+/- sq ft house and pool; newly remodeled

Contact: Village Properties

Riskin Partners Estate Group

805.565.8600

team@riskinpartners.com

www.riskinpartners.com

DRE#: 01954177