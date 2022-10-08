Padaro Lane Paradise

Quintessential California vibes pair beautifully with Montecito’s relaxed sophistication and luxe construction to create a spectacular oceanfront property. Enjoy the best of all worlds with the supreme privacy that the bluff allows and phenomenal private beach access. Inside the residence, generous public spaces open to the view for effortless indoor/ outdoor living. Dual baths/closets in the primary suite offer a sublime way to begin and end your days. Two offices, a guest house, a wine cellar, a gym, and security system offer an enviable lifestyle. The 1.95-acre property is a virtual playground with flat grounds, specimen trees, mature landscaping, and access to the beach.

Location: 3165 Padaro Lane, Carpinteria 93013

Asking price: $65,000,000

Year built: 1992

Living area: 10,585 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: Private beach access; guest house; wine cellar; gym; state-of-the-art security system

Contact: Village Properties

Riskin Partners Estate Group

805.565.8600

team@riskinpartners.com

www.riskinpartners.com

DRE#: 01954177