Padaro Lane Paradise
Quintessential California vibes pair beautifully with Montecito’s relaxed sophistication and luxe construction to create a spectacular oceanfront property. Enjoy the best of all worlds with the supreme privacy that the bluff allows and phenomenal private beach access. Inside the residence, generous public spaces open to the view for effortless indoor/ outdoor living. Dual baths/closets in the primary suite offer a sublime way to begin and end your days. Two offices, a guest house, a wine cellar, a gym, and security system offer an enviable lifestyle. The 1.95-acre property is a virtual playground with flat grounds, specimen trees, mature landscaping, and access to the beach.
Location: 3165 Padaro Lane, Carpinteria 93013
Asking price: $65,000,000
Year built: 1992
Living area: 10,585 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms
Features: Private beach access; guest house; wine cellar; gym; state-of-the-art security system
Contact: Village Properties
Riskin Partners Estate Group
805.565.8600
team@riskinpartners.com
www.riskinpartners.com
DRE#: 01954177